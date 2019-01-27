close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

Dirty water

Newspost

January 27, 2019

Wahi Pandhi is a small city in Dadu, Sindh. The area lacks basic facilities, including gas, proper infrastructure of education institutions, and smooth roads. But one major problem which always creates difficulties for residents, especially in the rainy season, is the absence of a drainage system.

Whenever it rains, dirty stagnant water is left on main roads for months. This dirty water creates a great deal of problems for citizens and also causes water-borne diseases in the area. Citizens requested the chairman of the union and the elected MPA and MNA to install a proper drainage system in the city, but have received no response. The higher authorities should take steps to ease the suffering of residents.

Riaz Ahmed Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi

