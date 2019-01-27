Roohi Bano

Roohi Bano, a TV legend, passed away on Friday (January 25) at the age of 67. Her performance in various PTV dramas released between the 1970s and 1980s was awe-inspiring. We should always remember and admire our heroes who rendered selfless services in the field of performing arts.

While the first phase of her life was full of glamour, her life came to a halt when she lost her only son back in 2005. After the death of her son, she lived in inexpressible anguish and pain. It may be apt to say that the person who shot her son actually contributed to two deaths – her son’s and hers.

