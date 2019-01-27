close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

PPP, where are you?

Newspost

January 27, 2019

The PPP has been ruling Sindh for the last ten years. Larkana is called the centre of the PPP since the party has a strong support base in the region. But the city has been constantly neglected by the Sindh government for the last many months now. The municipal authorities have no robust plans to tackle the city’s garbage situation.

The city’s roads are covered in dirty water, leading to frequent traffic jams. In addition, dust pollution has resulted in the outbreak of respiratory diseases. Residents are receiving impure water at their homes. It looks like the municipal authorities do not exist in Larkana. The relevant authorities must pay attention to these problems and alleviate the suffering of Larkana’s residents.

Muhsin Khan

Larkana

