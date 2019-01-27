The PTI’s test

Being a former cricketer, our prime minister should emphasise the revival of international cricket in Pakistan as it will generate great revenue for the country. If more tournaments are organised in the country, many international teams will visit Pakistan. This way the country will not only generate revenue, but its image will also be improved globally. During the tenure of the last PML-N-led government, some international players came to Pakistan to play international matches and take part in the country’s domestic league.

At that time, it was criticised that only lesser-known players are touring Pakistan and that if leading countries including like Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa toured Pakistan, the critics would give credit to the government. Now is the test for the present government to not only invite, but convince international teams and their players to tour Pakistan as the country’s law and order situation has improved quite a lot. Pakistan is a cricket-loving nation and has always welcomed international teams. The prime minister should personally look into bringing international cricket to Pakistan. The revenue generated can be utilised to build dams and pay off the existing debts.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi