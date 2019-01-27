Paradigm shift must to get rid of rent seeking system

LAHORE: In Pakistan, the bureaucracy is the major beneficiary of the present rent seeking system, which does not get abolished due to the lack of political seriousness amongst a majority of the elected representatives.

When in opposition, the political parties oppose the same measures that they might even have supported during their own tenure.

This amply proves that when in government, the ruling party recognises the need for reforms, but also realises that those reforms might not please the electorate.

Documentation of the economy is one such example. Privatisation is another.

After decades of changing their stance on these issues, now all the political parties go with the public sentiments and oppose documenting traders, and privatising loss-making public companies.

The politicians have not tackled globalisation, and continued to go along the system while incentivising the elites, who remain responsible for the fragility of the country.

The free market economy continues to benefit a few, because the granted openness works without proper regulation and implementations of rules, in case there exist any.

We quote Adam Smith, the father of free market economy, but conveniently ignore his warning that free market is barbarous if carried out without proper regulation. The unregulated or poor regulation has encouraged cartels and vested interests.

All sugar mills start crushing at the time decided between their members instead of following the law that mandates sugar crushing season to start two months earlier.

Cement price has kept pace with global rates of the commodity although all the mills have life time right of mining the basic raw material at a fixed rate that does not increase with inflation or devaluation.

Strangely, all the mills sell sugar in their domains at almost the same price.

The deviation of one to two percent in rates is just to show that they are not operating as a cartel.

This is because they were earlier caught unaware when the Competition Commission of Pakistan proved and fined them on cartelisation. The elite class where the cement millers belong has successfully avoided paying penalties by ensuring their cases continued to linger in the country’s courts for decades.

The 18th amendment was passed in haste, as it serves the purpose of the two major political parties. There is no harm in decentralisation if the process is executed prudently.

However, planners never analysed the pros and cons of decentralisation. The unplanned decentralisation has consolidated local inequalities and elite capture.

There is dire need to strengthen the informal local institutions that work for the poor; more so because the formal or traditional local governance institutions are persistent, influential and very diverse.

We must find legitimate ways to help citizens to engage in different dimensions of the policy process.

State planners need to be clear that not all civil society organisations contribute to the development of active citizens, and not all claims to represent the poor are legitimate.

Moreover, there is a need to look beyond a narrow concept of ‘pro-poor’ to support middle class political engagement in development.

Market-oriented reforms in service provision have not necessarily improved basic services for poor people. Public sector reforms in fact can restrict opportunities for groups to shape policy and organise effective monitoring of service delivery.

Strengthening civil society is not sufficient for pro-developmental outcomes.

Involving citizens in service delivery reform to improve accountability is a good approach; however formal participatory mechanisms can exclude the poor. It is therefore necessary to implement reforms in ways that create opportunities for collective action.

We need to recognise taxation reform as a profoundly political ‘state-building’ activity. It is imperative to use tax reform to enhance political accountability, and prioritise tax systems that build effective national and local public authority and improve the link between central and local authority. We should also seek to develop tax systems to build the state’s administrative and economic capacity.

Planners should realise that progressive taxation properly linked to expenditure, improves legitimacy through redistribution that tackles politically destabilising inequalities.

Governments should know that aid could undermine tax effort, so they must consider how taxation might improve genuine country ownership such as by expressly acting as the matching funds for local political priorities.

They should understand the historical evolution of markets and do not try to put the cart before the horse. Supporting the politically appropriate management of natural resources is a recipe for success. Formal mechanisms are only effective if revenue sharing arrangements have the support of political elites.