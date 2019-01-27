Farmers advised to cultivate strawberry

ISLAMABAD: Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start strawberry cultivation from the advent of February and complete it by the middle of March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for agriculture extension department said strawberry fruit is rich of various antioxidants and Vitamin-C, which improve immune system of the body, and the farmers should cultivate it on maximum land, as it would help mitigate their financial constraints, the spokesman added.