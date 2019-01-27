close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 27, 2019

Farmers advised to cultivate strawberry

Business

A
APP
January 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start strawberry cultivation from the advent of February and complete it by the middle of March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for agriculture extension department said strawberry fruit is rich of various antioxidants and Vitamin-C, which improve immune system of the body, and the farmers should cultivate it on maximum land, as it would help mitigate their financial constraints, the spokesman added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business