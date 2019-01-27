Farmers advised to cultivate strawberry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start strawberry cultivation from the advent of February and complete it by the middle of March to get bumper yield.
A spokesman for agriculture extension department said strawberry fruit is rich of various antioxidants and Vitamin-C, which improve immune system of the body, and the farmers should cultivate it on maximum land, as it would help mitigate their financial constraints, the spokesman added.
ISLAMABAD: Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start strawberry cultivation from the advent of February and complete it by the middle of March to get bumper yield.
A spokesman for agriculture extension department said strawberry fruit is rich of various antioxidants and Vitamin-C, which improve immune system of the body, and the farmers should cultivate it on maximum land, as it would help mitigate their financial constraints, the spokesman added.