PSX holds awareness session

FAISALABAD: The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) must be provided easy access to cheap capital through stock exchange to grow and earn profit from the fast-growing economy of Pakistan.

Addressing an awareness session, organised by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Mian Tanveer Ahmed,

senior vice president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), said that the city is the third important industrial, business and commercial hub of

Pakistan.

"Its economy is dominated by textile sector that was contributing 45 percent share to the total textile exports of the country," he said, adding that it was also the second city after Karachi in terms of revenue generation.

Underlining the importance of stock exchange, Ahmed termed it a barometer to measure the economic strength of Pakistan, and said economists could easily determine the health of any economy through its stock exchange in addition to assessing future trends in a specific economy.

Naseer Javaid, assistant manager operations of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, gave an overview of the stock exchange in Pakistan, saying it has decided to open doors of capital market on the SME sector.

The industry or commercial units with the investment of Rs200 million could appear on the main board of the stock exchange, he added.

Javaid said that there are three million SMEs that are contributing 30 to 40 percent share to the GDP, while their contribution to the national export is around 25 percent.