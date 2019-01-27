PHMA urges govt to mobilise foreign missions for promoting textiles

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has urged the government to direct embassies and missions abroad to counter the propaganda against Pakistan’s textile industry, which constitutes more than 60 percent of the total exports.

The PHMA, in a statement issued on Saturday, welcomed the government’s various policy initiatives and schemes at domestic level to achieve sustainable growth, modernisation, and value-addition.

PHMA Chairman Adil Butt said authorities concerned should also focus on presenting Pakistan’s soft image to the world, which would help enhance the country’s exports.

He suggested that foreign missions abroad should make all-out efforts to enhance the exports, attract foreign investment, and help counter campaigns against Pakistan’s export industry regarding human rights violations.

Rejecting the Human Rights Watch Report, he said there was no violation of labour laws in Pakistan’s garment industry, as there was no child labour. Instead, he said women workers were encouraged, adding that in several garment units they constituted over 80 percent of the total workforce.

The Generalised System of Presences Plus (GSP Plus) status given by the European Union was conditional upon Pakistan ensuring ratification and compliance of 27 International Conventions on human and labour rights, governance and environment; including eight core Labour Standards of International Labour Organization (ILO). The scheme, he said was extended after investigation of the state of labour market governance with reference to the core ILO Conventions and related labour laws regime in Pakistan. Meanwhile, PHMA Senior Vice Chairman Kashif Zia said continuity of GSP Plus benefits hinged on the effective compliance of the ratified ILO Conventions.

“Current labour market governance in Pakistan garment industry fully met the terms stipulated by the core labour standards,” he said, and added that the federal and provincial governments had undertaken necessary legislation to remove discrepancies with the ratified ILO Conventions. He said the PHMA on behalf of the garment industry, rejected the allegations of the Human Rights Watch, and added that foreign companies would have stopped sourcing from factories if they were not meeting labour standards.

“Our members cater to some of the top brands in the world, and are compliant with both labour and environmental regulations of the country and those followed internationally. And there was no evidence of widespread malpractice. Our factories continuously follow labour laws, global standards and had no child labour and zero discrimination against women,” Zia added.

He also mentioned that EU Mission last year visited Islamabad from October 22-29 to monitor implementation of the GSP Plus conditions, due to which Pakistan’s exports to 28 countries bloc increased by 47 percent since 2014.

On January 19, 2018, the European Commission released a report (2016-17) on Pakistan’s compliance with 27 UN conventions, which showed the garment industry’s compliance for extension of GSP Plus status, Zia said.