New sugarcane varieties introduced

FAISALABAD: Ayub Agricultural Research Institute has introduced three new varieties of sugarcane, which would give 40 percent more yield, compared with the existing varieties.

This was stated by AARI Director General Dr Abid Mahmood, while talking to APP on Saturday.

Pakistan is the fifth largest sugarcane producing country in the world. However, the average yield is far less than its potential due to various reasons.

Moreover, water shortage and climatic changes were posing serious threat to the sugarcane production, he said, adding that to combat these challenges and enhancing the production, scientists of Sugarcane Research Institute of AARI have evolved three new varieties, including CPF-250, CPF-251 and CPF-253, which would give 40 percent more yield and require 30 percent less water to complete the growth cycle. To a question, he said the area under sugarcane cultivation was reducing due to water shortage, marketing issues and encouragement of other cash crops by the government.

"Only in Punjab, the area under sugarcane cultivation has decreased 27 percent during this year,” he said, adding that this situation may cause negative impact on sugarcane.

He said the newly-devolved varieties were successfully tested by the scientists of the institute under different agro-ecological zones and were expected to be approved for mass cultivation by the Punjab Seed Council next month.