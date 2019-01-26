Govt set to restore popular festivities

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to revive country’s rich cultural identity through restoring various popular festivities which had been cherished by the people of the area for decades.

The decision has been taken a high echelon meeting here with Prime Minster Imran Khan in chair and it approved organising various events, fairs, celebrations, and literary meetings for next year to highlight multidimensional cultural, religious, and historic heritage spread across Pakistan.

The decision will help in enhancing country’ soft image as well. Federal Information and National Heritage Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil, Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahida Shahid, former secretary Kamran Lashari and others attended the meeting. Kamran Lashari played pivotal role in uplifting and restoring Lahore’s traditional historic face and later improved the face of the federal capital. The government has decided to seek his guidance and avail his expertise for the purpose.

It has been officially stated the for restarting of cultural events approval was granted in view of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of highlighting Pakistan's cultural heritage and tourism potential of Pakistan. Organizing these events is aimed at showcasing Pakistan's three thousand years old civilization, diversity, and cultural richness and to provide quality entertainment to the people of Pakistan. It will also introduce Pakistani youth to country's heritage and Pakistaniyat. Besides, ensuring participation of people from all walks of life, focus will be made on far flung areas through these events to be organized at federal, provincial, and district level.