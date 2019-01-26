PTI MPA shot at over water dispute

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ramzan Ghanchi was shot and injured late Thursday night over an alleged water-related dispute in the city's Old Haji Camp neighbourhood, police said.

Ghanchi, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly, received a bullet in the leg and was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, authorities said.

While speaking to the media outside the Civil Hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police City Muqaddas Haider said Ghanchi was shot over a water dispute, but was declared out of danger.

The police official added that suspects Suleman Soomro and his son Ali Soomro have been taken into custody.

The dispute originated from an issue pertaining to water supply in the area, SP Haider said, adding that the weapon used was likely a small one and employed at a close range. Regardless, "it can only be confirmed after the doctors issue a report", he added.