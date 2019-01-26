Sanjrani conveys to PM concerns over ministers’ absenteeism

ISLAMABAD: Displeased by absence of ministers from the House, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday sought reply from Prime Minister Imran Khan over the no-show of his cabinet members while related business was part of the orders of the day.

For the second consecutive day, joint opposition protested over the vacant front rows, meant for ministers, as the House resumed proceedings. Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz agreed that the ministers should be around on time and explained that some were on their way to the Parliament House.

“This is not acceptable. Ministers should be here timely. Should the House wait for them? On my behalf, write to the Prime Minister that his ministers don’t come to the Senate and he should reply to this. I show my displeasure on this,” Sanjrani said directing the Senate Secretariat to communicate to the Prime Minister.

Earlier, former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and PML-N Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi and other senators were on their feet to urge the chair to adjourn the proceedings until the ministers made their way to the House. “We will stage walk-out and return on the arrival of the ministers,” Abbasi said. Joint opposition senators then walked out of the House.

The House lacked quorum after count was made. The chair ordered ringing of bells for five minutes and when the bells were stopped, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar stepped in and so did the opposition senators.

The minister protested over the request, from Senator Sherry Rehman, conveyed to the chairman Senate that her calling attention notice he deferred for a week.

“It is the second, the calling notice is on the orders of the day and the senator concerned has not come to the House, whereas they object to us; they object to a minister of state and want a federal minister to respond to their queries. Millions are spent on proceedings and it is wastage,” the minister retorted. The chair responded that the senator was not feeling well and that was why she made request for deferring her notice.

MQM-Pakistan Senator Nighat Mirza raised the issue of alleged direct firing by the Saudi Arabian police on Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Indian employees for protesting over non-payment of their salaries, which resulted in injuries to some Pakistanis. The chair asked the Senate Secretariat to seek report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this matter.

Sitara Ayaz of Awami National Party (ANP) urged all senators to raise their voice in support of a teen-aged boy, who sought the government intervention for safety of his mother and sister in Waziristan. She also cited another clip of a person, who also made similar allegations and sought protection of his female family members.