Furniture makers denounce raids

MANSEHRA: The wooden furniture makers have moved local court seeking a halt to raids and sealing of their showrooms and saw machines by the Forest Department.

“We are fed up with the heavy fines and sealing of our showrooms and saw machines in raids by the Forest Department,” Sajid Ahmad, the president of wooden furniture makers association, told reporters after a meeting here on Friday.

Furniture makers from across the district attended the meeting that denounced the raids by the Forest Department. Sajid Ahmad said that civil judge had summoned sub-divisional officer forest and subordinates in court on Monday.