WSSP says arrears can be paid in installments

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has intensified revenue collection campaign in the urban localities of the provincial capital.

WSSP Chief Executive Officer Khanzeb Khan visited different localities on Friday. He urged consumers to pay municipal services bills.

Khanzeb Khan held meetings with local elders about the payment of municipal services bills and arrears. He said timely payment of bills, as well as arrears, would ensure better services.

The CEO visited several commercial plazas, markets and car wash centres and urged them not to waste water. “Consumers can pay arrears in installments if they are unable to pay them in lump sum,” he said and added that arrears would not be waived off.

He visited zonal offices of WSSP and checked attendance of staff and status of revenue collection.

Khanzeb Khan directed the revenue collection staff to ensure timely collection and warned them of strict disciplinary action in case of laxity in duty.

The CEO observed the cleanliness operation of the localities and checked attendance of all its managerial and sanitation staff ordering action against those found absent from duties.

He met traders, shopkeepers, elected representatives of the district government and local elders. He appealed them to dispose of waste generated from houses at proper places.

The WSSP CEO listened to the complaints about lack of water supply and sanitation and asked the zonal manager concerned to address them within 24 hours.

Among the localities, he visited, were Faqirabad, Zaryab Colony, Afghan Colony, Dilzak Road, Gulabad Charsadda Road, Nauthia, Gulberg, Danishabad, Bashirabad, Hassan Garhi, Chamba Road, and Jehangirabad.

Khanzeb Khan also met shopkeepers, commercial plazas owners, traders, contractors of bus stands and urged them to give up using plastic bags and dispose them at the WSSP containers instead of throwing them in drains and open spaces.

He sensitised them about the hazards of the non-degradable plastic bags. The WSSP CEO held meetings with the district and neighbourhood councillors and urged them to help WSSP in keeping the city clean.

Management Information System staff was installed Safa Pekhawar app on cellphones of the councillors on the spot and taught them how to use it. The CEO urged the elected representatives to lodge complaints on Safa Pekhawar app or call on WSSP Complaint Cell number 1334 regarding water and sanitation. He assured the complaints would be addressed within 24 hours.