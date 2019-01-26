CNG stations allowed to work for six hours daily

MANSEHRA: The district administration has allowed compressed natural gas (CNG) stations to work for six hours daily.

The administration had notified suspension of gas supply to vehicles for an indefinite period earlier this month after the gas pressure drastically plunged in the city and its suburbs.

A notification issued by the district administration said that CNG stations couldn’t supply gas to vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am. Drivers of public transport and taxicabs had started receiving extra fares from passengers following the suspension of gas supply earlier this month. “Though CNG stations do not refuel vehicles the entire day, this six-hour supply can provide some relief to transporters and passengers,” said Waheed, a resident.