Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Woman, child die as roof caves in after gas leakage blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

HAFIZABAD: A woman and her child were killed while three others sustained injuries when the roof of their collapsed due to a blast after leakage of gas at Mohallah Gulzarpura on Friday.

Shahnaz Bibi and her children, Asad Khalid (12), Abdul Rehman, Ali Haidar and Hunzla were sleeping in a room of the house when suddenly a blast occurred due to gas leakage and the roof and walls of the house collapsed.

As a result, Shahnaz Bibi and Asad were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries. They were rushed to the DHQ Hospital.

