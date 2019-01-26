Buzdar orders steps to improve policing

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that effective steps should be taken for the protection of life and property of the people as well as eradication of crimes from society.

In this regard, cabinet committee on law and order has been issued necessary directions.

In a statement issued here Friday, the chief minister said that protection of life and property of the citizens is an important responsibility of the state and added that practical steps should be taken, instead of lip service, which should be visible to everyone. He said that officers showing leniency in performing their duties would be held accountable while the ones showing good performance would be encouraged. The chief minister has directed RPOs and DPOs that the duty of eradication of crimes should be actively performed and police should fulfil their responsibilities without caring for any pressure for eliminating crimes from society. He said that police should gently treat the citizens who visit police stations to get redressed their grievances. Police should improve overall attitude and the people should witness a conspicuous change in the police stations culture, he added.

The chief minister directed that details of the special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes should be provided regularly and solid strategy should be implemented for the eradication of crimes, including dacoity and murder.

He said that the meetings regarding law and order should be regularly held at the level of divisions and districts. He said that police will have to show results for the protection of life and property of the citizens adding that all possible steps should be taken in this regard. The rule of law will be ensured at every cost in the province, he added.