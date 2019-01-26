Power outage in parts of Sindh, Balochistan as national grid trips

KARACHI: Restoration efforts were under way on Friday after most of Sindh and Balochistan faced power outages due to tripping of a 500KV transmission line between Dadu and Guddu-Shikarpur.

As many as 11 units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped owing to dense fog, Geo News reported. Five of the 16 units of the power plant were already non-functional, and the remaining 11 units tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 747MW of electricity.

Large parts of Karachi including Liaquatabad, Sea One Area, Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Soldier Bazaar, Old City, Saddar and Defence View faced power blackouts.

A spokesperson for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company said that supply from the power plant was restored at around 11:00am after the line tripped due to extreme foggy conditions.

K-Electric tweeted that partial supply from the national grid had resumed and strategic installations including Water Board, Civil Hospital and Airport were back online.