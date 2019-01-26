Roach runs through England’s batting

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Kemar Roach spearheaded a devastating West Indies fast bowling effort to rout England for 77 in their first innings and put his team in a commanding position on the second day of the first Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

At stumps England had hit back in limiting the Caribbean side to 127-6 in their second turn at the crease.

However, the hosts already have a formidable overall lead of 339 runs at the end of a day dominated by bowlers with 18 wickets falling.

Replying to the home side’s first innings total of 289, highlighted by a top score of 81 from Shimron Hetmyer and James Anderson’s 27th five-wicket innings haul, the visitors were blown away in 30.2 overs of unrestrained aggression from all four members of a pace attack in which the shortest of the quartet, Roach, stood tallest.

His haul of five for 17 from 11 overs recaptured his best form of earlier years before his career was threatened by a serious shoulder injury.

Captain Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph snared two wickets apiece while Shannon Gabriel, the fastest of them all, had to be satisfied with the lone wicket of Sam Curran.

After Anderson and Ben Stokes had taken the final two West Indian wickets for the addition of 35 runs, England, from 30 for one at lunch, were rocked onto the back foot at the start of the afternoon session courtesy of Roach.

England had lost five wickets for five runs to be reeling at 49-7, and although Sam Curran and Adil Rashid struck a couple boundaries apiece it could not prevent Joseph and Gabriel finishing off the job to put their team in complete control.

That sense of assurance may have wavered late in the day when they slipped from 52 without loss to 61 for five, off-spinner Moeen Ali leading the effort with three wickets.

But Hetmyer belted an aggressive 31 in adding 59 for the sixth wicket and although he fell to Curran in the last over of the day, Holder, who chose not to enforce the follow-on, and Shane Dowrich will be looking to extend the West Indies advantage deep into the third day.

Score Board

TOSS: WEST INDIES

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS (overnight 264-8)

Brathwaite c Root b Stokes 40

Campbell lbw b Ali 44

Hope c Foakes b Stokes 57

Bravo lbw b Stokes 2

Chase c Root b Anderson 54

Hetmyer c Foakes b Stokes 81

Dowrich c Buttler b Anderson 0

Holder c and b Anderson 5

Roach c Root b Stokes 0

Joseph c Buttler b Anderson 0

Gabriel not out 0

Extras (LB-5, NB-1) 6

Total (all out; 101.3 overs) 289

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-126, 3-128, 4-174, 5-240, 6-250, 7-261, 8-264, 9-289, 10-289.

BOWLING: J. Anderson 30-13-46-5, S. Curran 12-3-54-0, B. Stokes 25.3-2-59-4 (1nb), M. Ali 12-1-59-1, A. Rashid 17-1-56-0, J. Root 5-0-10-0.

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS

Burns b Roach 2

Jennings c Hope b Holder 17

Bairstow b Roach 12

Root lbw b Holder 4

Stokes lbw b Roach 0

Buttler c Dowrich b Roach 4

Ali c Joseph b Roach 0

Foakes c Dowrich b Joseph 2

Curran c Hope b Gabriel 14

Rashid c Holder b Joseph 12

Anderson not out 0

Extras (B-4, LB-6) 10

Total (all out; 30.2 overs) 77

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-35, 3-44, 4-44, 5-48, 6-48, 7-49, 8-61, 9-73, 10-77.

BOWLING: K. Roach 11-7-17-5, S. Gabriel 7-2-15-1, J. Holder 8-3-15-2, A. Joseph 4.2-1-20-2.

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS

Brathwaite lbw b Ali 24

Campbell c Jennings b Stokes 33

Hope c Jennings b Stokes 3

Bravo c Stokes b Ali 1

Chase c Stokes b Ali 0

Hetmyer c Buttler b Curran 31

Dowrich not out 27

Holder not out 7

Extras (B-1) 1

Total (6 wkts; 36 overs) 127

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-60, 3-61, 4-61, 5-61, 6-120.

BOWLING: J. Anderson 4-1-9-0, S. Curran 7-0-28-1, M. Ali 12-2-41-3, B. Stokes 11-2-31-2, A. Rashid 2-0-17-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS); Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).