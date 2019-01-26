Pak women teams for T20Is, ODIs announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s selection committee, headed by former men’s Test cricketer Jalaluddin, on Friday announced the sides for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against the West Indies, says a PCB press release.

Karachi will host the three T20Is on January 31, February 1 and 3, while Dubai will be the venue of the three ODIs to be played on February 7, 9 and 11.

Bismah Maroof has been appointed Pakistan captain for both the formats. The 27-year-old from Lahore has played 98 ODIs and 92 T20Is in which she has scored 2,329 runs and 1,724 runs, respectively.

With her right-arm leg-spinner, Bismah has claimed 41 ODI and 35 T20I wickets. In the ICC women’s ODI rankings, Bismah is the 28th-ranked batter, 59th-ranked bowler and 25th-ranked all-rounder.

In the T20I rankings, Bismah sits as the 18th-ranked batter, 69th-ranked bowler and 20th-ranked all-rounder.

The women’s sides also include star cricketer Sana Mir. Sana is the number-one ranked ODI bowler in the world, while she is ranked 35th in T20Is.

Sana was also named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2018, while her delivery to Ireland’s Laura Delany in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018, was voted as the Player of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018.

Other top T20I performers include Javeria Khan (14th-ranked batter), Nahida Khan (47th-ranked batter), Umaima Sohail (69th-ranked batter), Nida Dar (9th-ranked bowler), Nashra Sandhu (10th-ranked bowler) and Anam Amin (19th-ranked bowler).

The top-ODI performers are: Javeria Khan (24th-ranked batter), Nahida Khan (25th-ranked batter), Nashra Sandhu (37th-ranked bowler), Nida Dar (45th-ranked bowler), Diana Baig (58th-ranked bowler) and Anam Amin (63rd-ranked bowler).

Team for T20Is: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Irum Javed, Javeria Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Omaima Sohail.

Team for ODIs: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Omaima Sohail.