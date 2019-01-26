China to pursue BRIin spirit of mutual benefit

BEIJING: Mutual benefit is one of the salient features of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that is enjoying a high degree pf popularity and support worldwide.

This is because China is committed to following the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying at a regular news briefing.

The BRI’s spirit is to uphold openness and ensuring transparency and inclusiveness, pursuing high quality, and valuing rules-abiding, she added. In May 2017, as you may remember, the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held successfully in Beijing which drew guests from more than 140 countries and over 80 international organizations and had very extensive and positive international influence.

The Belt and Road Initiative has become the most popular international public good. I know that on January 22, the Spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission made a detailed briefing on the implementation of the outcomes of the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

By the end of 2018, 269 of the 279 outcomes of the first BRF, or 96.4% of the total, have been realized or turned into routine work. The remaining 10 outcomes are being implemented.