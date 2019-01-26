Death of a man in police station

LAHORE: Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of death of a person at Kukrali Police Station in Gujrat, following which Kharian DSP, SHO and ‘Muharrar’ have been suspended. Under the directions of IGP, Gujrat DPO Syed Ali Mohsin took quick action and suspended SHO and ‘muharrar’ of Kukrali Police Station. The DPO also constituted an inquiry team comprising SP Investigation Gujrat, DSP Serai Alamgir and DSP Saddar Circle, which investigated the matter and presented his report to IGP, upon which the IG issued orders of suspension of Kharian DSP after proving professional misconduct, negligence in his official duty. An application was received against the person who died at the police station. He had taken Rs800,000 from a person but did not return. Police called this person to the police station for investigation where he died.