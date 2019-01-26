Visas on arrival for 50 countries, e-visas for 175

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday announced to introduce on-arrival visas for 50 countries and e-visas for 175 countries in a bid to revive tourism in the country.

Talking to journalists here, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said citizens from 50 countries will be granted visas on arrival while 175 countries will be granted the e-visa facility, as Pakistan looks to woo visitors to witness its scenic beauty and cultural diversity.

The minister explained some salient features of the visa regime and said the policy had been framed in consultations with all the departments concerned and stakeholders. Fawad pointed out under this major visa initiative, 175 countries had been extended the facility of e-visa while the citizens of 50 countries would be given visas upon arrival. He added that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) approved tour operators now could bring tourist groups to the country under new policy which, he said, would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in the country.

The minister said Indian-origin American and British citizens would also be given visas on arrival. He said business visa would now be provided to the citizens of 96 countries from the previous practice of 68 countries. Likewise, Fawad noted the period of diplomatic visa had been extended from one year to three years while that of students' visa from one year to two years.

He maintained that unlike in the past, the tourists would now be able to visit all parts of the country including open cantonments, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, making it clear the tourists were no longer required to take any NOC (no objection certificate).

Fawad said the journalist visas would now be processed through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and they would also be given long term visas without any curbs. The minister said the government was also contemplating to revive the major festivals across the country to provide entertainment and educational facilities to the masses and further build the soft image of the country.

“We want to make tourism the basis of development like Malaysia and Turkey which are earning billions of dollars from this sector. Economic reforms package announced by the government is aimed at boosting exports, reducing imports and enhancing industrialisation to generate economic activities and jobs,” he explained.

