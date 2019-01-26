PM can’t enter NA if Opp leader barred: Asif

ISLAMABAD: The government and opposition leaders traded barbs in the National Assembly on Friday as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came with sharp reaction to the tweet of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq with regard to cancellation of the production order of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and warned if opposition leader could not come to the house, the Leader of the House would not be allowed.

“The government itself is hurling threats to Parliament and Opposition and we wanted to raise this issue in the National Assembly but the Speaker did not allow it,” said Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with Khawaja Asif while talking to newsmen here at the Parliament House.

He said the threats were being hurled by withdrawing the production order and they had submitted their complaint to National Assembly Speaker.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the PTI leader was speaking in the language of the prime minister and it seemed to be a race in PTI on use of abusive language. "If they want to do anything, we are ready too," the former minister added.

He said the prime minister came in the National Assembly after 3 months but went with annoyance.

The opposition leaders were referring to a series of tweets by Naeemul Haq who threatened to revoke Shahbaz Sharif’s production order after the opposition’s protest in the House.