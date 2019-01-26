Aleema sold inherited assets to buy property abroad: lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and her husband sold their inherited assets to buy property abroad, said her lawyer Salman Akram Raja, Geo News reported.

In his statement Friday, the lawyer said the money earned from selling the property was transferred out of Pakistan through banks, adding that profit earned from the textile business was also used to buy assets abroad. According to the lawyer, Aleema was a 50 percent owner of a textile company which exports its products. He added that foreign earnings of this company were kept abroad and used for purchasing the assets. The funds earned by his client in the business were also transferred abroad through banks. Additionally, loans were taken by keeping assets as collateral in foreign banks. He further added that Aleema’s husband has equity of over Rs7.25 million in these assets. He emphasised that the assets had no links to any charitable work and reports of any such link were mere rumours. In December, the Supreme Court ordered Aleema Khan to deposit Rs29.5 million in taxes and fines after taking a suo motu notice of her undeclared property in UAE. It has also been revealed that she owns property in the US state of New Jersey.

She has paid 25 percent of the fine on her foreign property amounting to Rs7.3 million; sources informed Geo News on January 15. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister has claimed that she bought the properties by earning through sewing machines.