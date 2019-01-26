PAC body examines FO paras

ISLAMABAD: The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday was informed that the officials of the Foreign Office who were sent abroad on scholarship filed double claim of their airfares that caused a loss to the national exchequer.

The subcommittee referred back the matter to the departmental Accounts Committee for further inquiry.

The PAC subcommittee held a meeting with the chair of its Chairperson Senator Sherry Rehman in which the audit paras relating to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the 2015-16 were examined. The PAC subcommittee was informed that 14 officials of the Foreign Office had gone on Chevening and Australian scholarship, and they claimed double amount of airfare for which, they were not authorised. Chairperson of the PAC subcommittee referred back the matter to the departmental Accounting Committee of the Foreign Office for further consideration.

The audit officials told the subcommittee that the payments were made to six missions in abroad in the head of the mobile allowances. Foreign Affairs Secretary Tehmina Janjua told the committee that the recovery from two officers was made, and the matter has been sent to the Cabinet Division.

The PAC Subcommittee Chairperson, Senator Sherry Rehman, questioned that then what was the fault of the two officers from whom the recoveries were made, and they should return these recoveries with the salaries back.

Examining another audit para, the audit officials told the subcommittee of the PAC that the Pakistani missions abroad at Hague, Vienna, Harare and Dubai purchased vehicles worth Rs15.80 million despitethe ban was imposed on the purchase of new vehicles.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Tehmina Janjua told the committee that there was no irregularities in the purchase of the vehicles as most of the missions have old vehicles.

The subcommittee directed the Finance Ministry to settle the issue of purchase of the vehicles in two week time.