MQM-L workers among 19 held

KARACHI: The paramilitary force on Friday arrested 19 suspects, including political party workers, during raids in different parts of the metropolis. Mohammad Nadeem alias Irfan and Mohammad Irshad alias Kala, who were associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), were arrested in an intelligence-based raid in Defence. They were involved in a number of robberies, according to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers. During raids in SITE Super Highway, Gadap Town and Baldia Town, 17 suspects were apprehended for their involvement in a number of street crime cases, robberies and drug peddling. The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and drugs from the suspects. The suspects were later handed over to police.