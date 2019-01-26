close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

SJA team visits SSU

National

KARACHI: A 38-member Sindh Judicial Academy (SJA) delegation on Friday during their visit to various sections of the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters lauded the efforts for establishing a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team in the Sindh Police to enhance the professional capabilities of police commandos.

