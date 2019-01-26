Court moved against KP MTI Act

PESHAWAR: The impugned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions Act 2018 was challenged in the Peshawar High Court on Friday.

Dr Qaiser Inayat, Chairman and Head of Department of Anatomy, Khyber Medical College, affiliated with Medical Teaching Institute challenged the act. The KP government through secretary Health, Medical Teaching Institute, Khyber Teaching Hospital (MTI/KTH), through hospital director, KTH Board of Governors through its chairman, Khyber Medical College (KMC), through its dean, and Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), through its principal were made respondents. “The present regime soon after its installation in 2018 has once again brought the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Amendment Bill, 2018. Not only the bill was so drafted to efface already wanting intent of reforms but was handled at the Provincial Assembly in a manner which is also smacked with partiality, denial of democratic norms, violation of the Assembly Rules of Procedure and the Government Rules of Business but also through a procedure that has been tainted with mala fide in law as well as facts,” it said adding that the bill was never referred to or examined by any of the select committees despite demand of the opposition, it was never read clause by clause and no debate was allowed. It said the legislature was hoodwinked by the government and despite a fierce opposition and boycott of the opposition benches, the already infamous MTI Act 2015 was further amended by virtue of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Amendment Act, 2018 (hereinafter to be referred as “MTI Amendment Act 2018” for facility of reference.