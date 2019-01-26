close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Stage dancer killed

National

LAHORE: A stage dancer was killed by unknown suspects in mysterious circumstances at her home in the Hanjerwal police limits on Friday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Shahnaz Bibi. She had returned from Dubai on Thursday. The victim's mother informed police about her death. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. Police officials said torture marks were not found on her body. They said the autopsy would help ascertaining cause of death. The victim's mother alleged that her former husband killed her.

