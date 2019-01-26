One killed, three injured as car falls into Rohi drain

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was killed while three others injured when their car fell into the Rohi drain near Shahkam Chowk Friday night. The injured persons were shifted to Bahria Hospital. The deceased person has been identified as Ali Awais while the injured persons Adeel, 18, Shan, 18, and Asif, 20. Rescue 1122 rescued them from the drain.