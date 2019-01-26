close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

One killed, three injured as car falls into Rohi drain

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was killed while three others injured when their car fell into the Rohi drain near Shahkam Chowk Friday night. The injured persons were shifted to Bahria Hospital. The deceased person has been identified as Ali Awais while the injured persons Adeel, 18, Shan, 18, and Asif, 20. Rescue 1122 rescued them from the drain.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan