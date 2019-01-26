Police party attacked, drug pusher got released

MULTAN: Twelve people allegedly attacked a police party and got a drug pusher released at Basti Islampur in Budhla Sant police area on Friday. City Police spokesperson Fayyaz Hussain said the police party raided and arrested alleged drug pusher Asad. In the meantime, he added, 12 armed men attacked the police and allegedly opened fire at the cops and got released the arrested drug pusher from the police custody. Meanwhile, Habibullah lodged an application with the police stating that ASI Muhammad Asghar had allegedly killed his brother by hitting pistol on his head. The spokesperson said that the police investigated the matter but the investigation could not find any evidence into the killing of the citizen by the ASI. However, the police had registered a case and started investigation, he added. City Police Officer Imran Mehmood had constituted a special team headed by SSP Investigation for conducting an investigation on merit, he said.