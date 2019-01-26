Combat Commanders’ graduation ceremony: PAF takes pride in futuristic and dynamic approach: Air Chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force takes pride in the futuristic and dynamic approach, where we are always open to new ideas, said the Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan while addressing the graduation ceremony of 51st Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), Friday.

Pakistan Air Force Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the occasion.

Addressing the graduating officers, the Air Chief said, “At this juncture, you are academically well-equipped and conceptually better geared to make positive contribution to enhancing operational preparedness of PAF.” He urged the graduating officers to make consistent efforts for grooming of younger fighter pilots and controllers, which is extremely vital for overall war preparedness of PAF. He added that combat training in PAF can be maintained at highest pedestal only if we remain sensitive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to meet them in line with emerging modern concepts.

The Air Chief also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course. The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Ahmed Sami while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader Asif Gulzar.

Earlier on his arrival, the Air Chief was received by Air Commodore Faud Hatmi, Base Commander, PAF Base Mushaf. The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.