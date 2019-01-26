PTI election campaigners benefit from mini-budget: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani claimed in the Senate Friday big business houses, which had financed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) poll campaign had been benefited in the mini-budget, having nothing in it for the common man.

Taking part in the ongoing debate, the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, he termed the mini-budget a budget of ‘quasi-comprador capitalists’ and accused the government of announcing the budget for fiscal year 2019-20, five months before time and hence creating history.

Rabbani said, “The June-July for 2019-20 budget has been announced now, which is happening for the first time in history of the country. The super tax abolishing on non-banking companies, the green field project, tax exemption on companies’ profits, which is not shared with stakeholders, the bank on giving minimum dividend, the reduction in profit earned from the funds provided by banks from 35 percent to 20 percent on houses, SMEs, small loans and agriculture loans– all these will be applicable from next fisal.”

He claimed that big business houses had opened their doors for election campaign of the incumbent government ahead of July 25 general elections last year and now it was pay back time.

“And big business house like the Abraaj Group, the Dawoods helped the election campaign of this government, as a result, if you can analyze the election results, two new classes emerged – first class is the big businessmen, who made their way to the parliament as MNAs. The second class is of expatriate Pakistanis, who returned home to contest elections,” he pointed out.

Given the situation, Rabbani said that it was a class-oriented budget and a budget of “quasi-comprador capitalists” who helped the incumbent government and were present in the cabinet, adding the reform package was given by keeping in view the interests of big businessmen and their cronies.

He continued the message was quite clear on which reforms the government was working on were decades old and which it introduced in the mini-budget to favour the big business tycoons by completely ignoring the poor and professional class.

“In a meeting of the Cabinet, a day ago, the government conveyed a clear message that it’s anti-labour and will be there to protect the interests of the businessmen, which is reflected in ban on trade unions. The Cabinet banned all trade union activities in PIA, which has already been militarised, and the Security Printing Press,” he lamented.

Rabbani explained that by invoking the Essential Services Act, the government made it clear that it was there to protect the industrialist class and would crush the labour class and that in less than six months, it was the second budget and overall fourth budget based on the old NFC, being an open violation of Article 160. He argued, “New funds are being generated, but [the] NFC is not announced, and the provinces are not being given their share, the NFC was never announced whenever there is either a direct or indirect military rule in the country and this is exactly happening today.”

Rabbani said, “The state thinks that all these funds are reducing the federal kitty, and to be more precise, major hurdle in front of the federal government is clause 3-A of Article 160, which states that the new NFC will not less than the older NFC.”

“And these rulers have the habits of Gen Musharraf, who had brought down the share of the provinces from 57 percent to 43 percent, so we are moving in that direction. We must keep this in mind that throughout these mini- budgets, there was no mention of NFC Award, but Article 158 was also openly violated…Sindh, which is the largest producer of gas, is not being given gas,” he decried.

Rabbani rejected the government’s claim of not getting any dictation from anyone, saying finance minister Asad Umar must stop claiming that the government was not on its knees as it was already on its knees, which was reflective from the back to back visits of the IMF teams.

He said that though the government remained tight lipped about IMF teams visits, the team shared with the media while leaving the country that it wanted gas price hike, electricity prices increase, move towards privatisations and increase taxes, and the government exactly did the same.

Despite implementation of all the four conditions put forth by the IMF team, he added, the government claims all these were homegrown recopies, but, in fact, it was dancing to the tunes of IMF.

“Soon after elections, Asad Umar, who was finance minister in waiting then, had openly said the government had no option but to go to IMF, and then he has been taking strategic U-turns on this issue, and today, we’re doing all this at our own, is not true,” he regretted.

He continued that there was an amnesty clause in the mini-budget, and that had especially been introduced to benefit the overseas Pakistanis, who staged a comeback and were now working as MNAs, MPAs and senators.

“This is nothing new as whenever the state includes a political system in the incubator, it has to give such amnesties. This is what dictator Ziaul Haq did by introducing development fund to facilitate these people. Gen Musharraf also continued it and unfortunately political governments also pursued that policy to appease the new political class,” he maintained.

JI’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also criticised the government for not paying any heed to the skyrocketing price hike in the country and facilitating the industrialist class in one way or another. Senator Azam Swati of ruling PTI showered praise on the government, saying that the reforms introduced to bolster the economy and encourage the foreign investor would go a long in development of the country in years to come.

PPP’s Dr Sikandar Mandhero said that inflation had gone up tenfold due to these mini budgets, where only business community, corporate and corporations have been given relief, while the moor man was constantly crushed under heavy price hike.