Police officers hold open courts

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Capital City Police Officer B A Nasir and DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir held separate open courts at their offices and listened to the problems of the complaints. The CCPO and DIG issued orders to the police officers concerned to redress the genuine grievances. B A Nasir said all the genuine grievances of the complainants visiting the open courts were being redressed on a priority basis. He said that open courts at his office as well as at the DIG Operations’ office were being held on a regular basis on every Friday from 3pm to 5pm.