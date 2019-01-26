close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

US students visit PRA office

National

January 26, 2019

LAHORE: A delegation of students from School of Advanced International Studies of John Hopkins University, USA, led by Pakistani student Numeera Hameed, called on Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht at Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) office here on Friday. According to handout, the visit was in the wake of an agreement between LUMS and John Hopkins University for arranging study visits of the students to sensitise them about energy crisis-related issues and their solutions. The provincial minister apprised the students of the steps taken for overcoming the energy crisis. He said the Punjab government was providing facilities to power projects of private and public sector entities for resolving the energy related issues. Various other means of electricity generation are also being utilised, he added. “It is hoped that we will not only become self-sufficient in providing electricity to the province soon but our share in the national grid will increase as well,” the minister said.

