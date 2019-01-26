close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

3 hundi accused arrested

National

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested three persons allegedly involved in illegally business of Hundi/Hawala. An FIA team, under the supervision of a judicial magistrate, raided a place near Shesha Wala Chowk, Rircular Road, Gujrat, and arrested three accused persons on charges of doing illegal business of Hundi/Hawala. The accused were identified as Sohaib Safdar, Naeem Akram and Waheed Iqbal. The FIA officials seized 15,260 euros, 3,260 US dollars, 25,057 Saudi riyals, more than 2,000 British pounds, 1,043,890 Pak rupees and other currencies from the accused. A case has been registered against them and their owners and alleged facilitators.

