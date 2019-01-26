close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
Transfers, postings

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Friday. According to the notification Khalid Sherdil, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as CEO Urban Sector Planning and Management Services Unit CEO. Meanwhile, posting order of Capt ® Zafar Iqbal as Director General Protocol has been withdrawn. General Manager (Operations) TDCP Asjad Ghani Tahir has been transferred and posted as DG Protocol. DC Multan Mudassir Riaz Malik was assigned additional charge of PHA Multan DG. Moreover Additional Secretary Special Education Department Faisal Farid was given 70 day leave while federal officers Tallat Mehmood and DG Agency for Barani Areas Capt ® Anwarul Haq were relieved from Punjab.

