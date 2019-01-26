close
January 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

Depts urged to improve performance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has called upon all government departments to ensure integration to improve their performance. While presiding over a meeting of different departments, he said incomplete projects of billions of rupees should be prioritised and shortlisted for early completion as heavy public exchequer has already been spent on them. He said instead of opting traditional working officers should work efficiently for completion of public welfare projects. He said responsibilities of the departments should be fixed clearly and overlapping on different issues be cleared.

