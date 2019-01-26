Beverage industry problems to be solved: minister

LAHORE: A representative delegation of beverage industry called on Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Friday to discuss the matters related to use of water in the industry and other problems. The minister assured the delegation of solving their problems. He directed the Industry Department director general to hold meeting with all stakeholders and evolve an action plan in the light of their proposals. He said the issue of water consumption in the industry would be solved with the consultations of industrialists.