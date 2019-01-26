Got assurance on net hydel profit, dues settlement: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured to settle the net hydel profit and dues of the province under the AGN Kazi formula.

An official handout said that Mahmood Khan told the prime minister at a meeting in Islamabad that the provincial government would form an independent and high-powered authority to use the royalty of the oil and gas related projects in the exploration of oil and gas in the province.

The meeting assured that the federal and provincial governments would work in tandem in the exploration of energy-related projects.

The federal and provincial governments, if on one page, would be clear about the activities of each other in the area of energy projects in the province.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the AGN Kazi formula for settling down the net hydel power issue, the four energy projects in Chitral, available electricity either to go to the national grid or the allowing the province to use it for the industrial consumption within the province.

The federal government agreed to give representation to the province in the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), all boards and forums so that the voice of the province should not go unheard.

Mahmood Khan briefed the prime minister on the status of the 356 micro hydel projects initiated by the province for the provision of cheap electricity to the domestic consumers and far-off areas where water resources go untapped and the government initiated these projects to at least develop them, generate electricity and extend them to the local communities.

Of them, 326 mini hydel power stations have been completed, a mechanism evolved and within the next, two to three months would be handed over to the communities. The communities would own these mini projects and run and manage them, he added.

The meeting participants also agreed to take measures to check oil and gas theft in the province.

“We have a comprehensive multidimensional plan covering all sectors where the provincial government would start projects for the long-term sustainable development of the province,” he added.