Assam citizenship bill: Anti-migrant protests rock northeast India

ASSAM: Violent protests are continuing in India's north-eastern states over a proposed amendment to the country's citizenship law, BBC News reported.

The protests have been particularly vocal in the state of Assam, which recently saw four million residents left off a citizens' register.

The bill attempts to grant citizenship to immigrants who are not Muslim. Students, activists, politicians and celebrities have all joined the protests against India's ruling party.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Supporters of the bill defend it by saying that Muslims have been excluded as the bill offers Indian nationality only to religious minorities fleeing persecution in neighbouring countries. It comes months after the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) - a list of people who can prove they came to the state by 24 March 1971, a day before neighbouring Bangladesh became an independent country. Around 3.62 million of those left off the register have submitted claims for inclusion again. India said the process was needed to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Thousands of students have joined writers, artists and activists in regular protests against the bill, fearing that tens of thousands of Bengali Hindu migrants who were not included in the NRC may still get citizenship to stay on in the state. India’s main opposition Congress party opposes the bill on the grounds that determining citizenship on the basis of religion goes against the spirit of the constitution.

Regional parties who have joined hands with the BJP to form governments in Assam and the neighbouring states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram have threatened to renege on their alliances because they all oppose the bill.