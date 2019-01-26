close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Geo Super to broadcast Pak-WI Women T-20 matches

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

KARACHI: Good news comes for cricket lovers that Geo Super channel is the first supports channel that will directly broadcast all matches of T-20 Cricket series between woman teams of Pakistan and West Indies here. The nail-biting competition between Pakistan and West Indies women teams will start from January 31 to February 1 and 2 at the National Stadium. On the Pakistan side Bisma Maarof will lead the One Day and

T-20 squad. The T-20 Women Team against West Indies has also been declared that includes Eman Anwar, Alia Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nashra Sindhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Amima Sohail and Sidra Nawaz.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story