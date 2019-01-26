Trump announces deal to reopen US Fed govt

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced a deal with opposition Democrats to temporarily reopen the US federal government, shut down for a record five weeks by a bitter row over funding for a US-Mexico border wall. “We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said Friday. “In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks, until February 15”. US lawmakers and the White House were under intense pressure to resolve the impasse, as hundreds of thousands of federal workers headed into a second month without paychecks, and the political stalemate began to disrupt some of the nation’s busiest airports.

While staunchly defending his wall project - which he claims is needed to keep out criminals and drug traffickers - Trump made no announcement regarding his demand for $5.7 billion to fund the barrier, a key promise made to his right-wing supporters. Instead, he said a “bipartisan conference committee” of lawmakers from the Republican-held Senate and Democrat-controlled House would set to work on the question of border security, with the issue of wall financing at the top of their agenda. “Over the next 21 days, I expect that both Democrats and Republicans will operate in good faith,” said the president - who went on to threaten a new shutdown three weeks from now should Congress refuse to approve the funds. “We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier,” he said. “If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government either shuts down on February 15 again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and Constitution of the United States to address this emergency”.