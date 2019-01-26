Will quit ministry but not raze residential buildings: Ghani

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said on Friday that the provincial government cannot comply with the Supreme Court order of demolishing unlawful constructions. The minister was speaking to media where he said that it was not possible to demolish the residential buildings. “I will leave my ministry but will not go ahead with demolishing buildings,” he said. On Jan 22, a two-member bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajid Ali Shah heard the case regarding illegal construction of wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas in residential areas. During the hearing, the top court’s Karachi Registry ordered, “In Karachi, no house will be demolished to be used for commercial purposes.”

Barring the use of residential houses for commercial purpose, the bench said, "Wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas will not be constructed on residential plots."

The bench also sought details of wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas constructed in the city in the last 30 to 40 years and sought recommendations from the Sindh government regarding restoring the city to how it was 40 years ago.