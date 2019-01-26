Power outages in parts of Sindh, Balochistan as national grid trips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Restoration efforts were under way on Friday after most of Sindh and Balochistan faced power outages due to tripping of a 500KV transmission line between Dadu and Guddu-Shikarpur. As many as 11 units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped owing to dense fog, Geo News reported. Five of the 16 units of the power plant were already non-functional, and the remaining 11 units tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 747MW of electricity. Large parts of Karachi including Liaquatabad, Sea One Area, Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Soldier Bazaar, Old City, Saddar and Defence View faced power blackouts. A spokesperson for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company said that supply from the power plant was restored at around 11:00am after the line tripped due to extreme foggy conditions. K-Electric tweeted that partial supply from the national grid had resumed and strategic installations including Water Board, Civil Hospital and Airport were back online.
