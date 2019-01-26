NA prorogued without debate on amendment to Finance Act

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session prorogued without taking up the Bill, The Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was on the agenda of the day on Friday.

Now with the prorogation of the session, it is expected that the bill on Amendment to Finance Act would now be considered in the next session of the National Assembly.

Prior to prorogation of the session, amid strong protest of the opposition in the National Assembly, the government managed to pass the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to increase the strength of the judges of the Islamabad High Court from six to nine.

All the amendments moved by the opposition were rejected by the House with the voice vote.

At start of the National Assembly session, the opposition pointed out the quorum and after the count the House was found not in order and consequently Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar adjourned the House till completion of the quorum.

After the suspension of sitting of the National Assembly for 20 minutes, head count was made and the House was found in order and proceedings were started.

On the start of the session, National Assembly Speaker gave the floor to Minister of State for the Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to lay down the Ordinance.

But when the Minister stood to proceed, the opposition protested and Syed Naveed Qamar pointed out the quorum but the Speaker did not listen, however, when Syed Naveed Qamar protested in loud voice that it was illegal as he had already pointed out the quorum.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar ordered the count and the House was not in order.

Later when the sitting resumed after the completion of the quorum, the Speaker allowed the Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bukhari to move the Bill regarding Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for the passage then the opposition walked in from its lounge and protested and demanded that those who gave the dissent note on the bill should be allowed to speak.

Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bukhari said it is aimed at increasing the strength of judges in the high court. She said there was requirement of judges in the high court and they have fulfilled the obligation in order to ensure early disposal of cases.

Syed Naveed Qamar remarked that he did not understand why the government was in haste to pass the bill.

Ahsan Iqbal remarked that it seemed that the Speaker was also impressed with the tweet of Naeemul Haq.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar took a strong exception to this remarks and said he never impressed with anyone's tweet. “I run the House as per rules and procedure ,” he said.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said that the bill came from the standing committee after due deliberation and there was no haste.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi moved the amendment to the bill that the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges should be given authority to examine the tax record of those who were nominated as judges.

He said it was important that these judges made decisions in the courts and they had to serve the high court for 10 to 15 years and could also be elevated to Supreme Court of Pakistan where they could also become a Chief Justice so it was necessary that it should be examined how much tax they submitted in last five years.

Ms Aliya Kamran of the MMA moved the amendment for having all the provinces representation on the Bench in Islamabad High Court. However, the government through voice vote rejected both the amendments to the bill.

Syed Naveed Qamar while speaking on the bill said it should be seen before increasing the strength of judges that in which court it was needed as in Lahore High Court the pendency of the cases was much higher due to shortage of the strength of judges while Islamabad High Court was shortage of three Judges in the existing strength but its strength was being increased without fulfilling its vacant seats

He also asked for review of appointment procedure of judges in the superior court and need to strengthen the Parliamentary Committee.

He said there were serious objections on the procedure for the appointment of judges as in existing procedure the Judicial Council appointed the judges while the role of the Parliamentary Committee is only rubber stamp. “We should empower the House and we also wanted to give strength to the government with the more powers to parliamentary committee,” he said. He said the Parliament was mother of all institutions and all of us have to strengthen the Parliament.

Dr Nafisa Shah said she has drafted the note of dissent on behalf of the other opposition members but was not allowed to speak. She said in the Standing Committee meeting the ministry did not share information of the pendency of cases in all the high courts’ and vacant.

She said it will have to decide whether this House is sovereign or mere post office. “We should apply our mind in the legislation rather than bulldozing it,” she said.

However, the National Assembly with majority vote passed the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with majority voice vote.

In the meanwhile, the National Assembly also adopted a motion for the establishment of Standing Committees of the House.

The motion, moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, authorizes the Speaker to include any member and make changes in the composition of these committees.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan placed before the National Assembly “The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2019". The quorum was pointed out after the opposition staged a walkout for not allowing to speak.