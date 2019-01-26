Senate body calls for doing away with black list

ISLAMABAD: A report of the Senate standing committee on law and justice was presented in the Senate Friday, calling for doing away with the black list, having no legal cover.

The committee said placing names of people in the black list was both unconstitutional and violation of fundamental rights. Presenting the report in the House, which had discussed procedure for putting names in blacklist and its legal value, the committee chairman Javed Abbasi of PML-N, said that indiscriminate use of the blacklist had no legal cover.

Officials from the Ministry of Interior, FIA and the DG Passports were summoned to the committee meeting to deliberate on the matter, referred to the committee by the Senate, Senator Abbasi and when asked about the legal position of putting names in the black list, they promised to reply to it in the meeting and to their surprise, they informed the panel that since 1957 there was no legal cover this step, being used indiscriminately for years by respective governments, particularly against rivals.

The committee was also informed that this was also done at the airport to extort money from people while the working class was the hard-hit of this measure, having no legal position. He said that FIA official acknowledged that respective governments failed to address the blacklist issue, which had no legal cover and this was high time this issue must be addressed, as it had made the country a laughing stock before the comity of nations.

Senator Abbasi pointed out some instances in which officials of FIA and the directorate of immigration had stopped some people from travelling abroad, citing inclusion of their names in the blacklist purely on the orders of the government of the day. “I don’t blame any single government as it is a collective failure as no one knows what is the legal status of blacklist thing and we all should resolve this controversy the sooner the better,” he said.