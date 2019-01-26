close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

Army ready and resolute to defend motherland

Top Story

January 26, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that the Pakistan Army was fully invested in the peace and stability of the region, however, the armed forces were ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure.

According to a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa visited an exercise of a brigade in the Line of Control (LoC) environment near Jhelum.

The aim of the exercise was simulating battlefield conditions to train troops in a realistic environment. Fire of various weapon systems including tanks, anti-tank weapons, multiple calibre artillery guns and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets was part of the exercise.

The army chief appreciated the operational training standard and high morale of the troops. He exhorted the troops to focus on training and professional pursuits as the strenuous training and highest standard of preparedness is the hallmark to deter any belligerence. Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present during the exercise.

