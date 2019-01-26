Hazell quits int’l cricket

LONDON: England off-spinner Danielle Hazell has announced her retirement from international cricket at the age of 30. Hazell, who has represented England in three Tests, 53 ODIs and 85 T20Is, last featured in national colours in November last year in the T20 World Cup final defeat to Australia.

In a successful nine-year career, Hazell has won the World Cup twice and the Ashes three times. While she tasted success in the 50-over format, Hazell at one point was the world’s top ranked bowler in T20Is, a format she averaged 20.75 in.Hazell, who has also led England on a couple of occasions, received praise from head coach Mark Robinson for her contributions on and off the field.